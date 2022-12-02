Part of 12 Mile, Coolidge closing Saturday for Berkley Holiday Lights Parade

article

The Berkley Holiday Lights Parade will close part of 12 Mile and Coolidge on Saturday.

Beginning at 5 p.m., 12 Mile will be closed from Greenfield to Coolidge, and Coolidge will be closed just south of 12 Mile.

When the parade is done around 7 p.m., 12 Mile will reopen. Coolidge will not reopen until the tree lighting ceremony is over – around 8:30 p.m.

If you want to see the parade, it starts on 12 Mile at Greenfield at 5:30 p.m. and will head east toward Coolidge.