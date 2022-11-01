Passenger in truck charged with trying to strangle driver on M59 in Rochester Hills

article

A Metamora man that tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver from the backseat as they were traveling on M-59 in Rochester Hills, was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge.

Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, was arraigned with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. Magistrate Marie Soma set a bond of $25,000 cash surety, or 10 percent for Rasmussen, currently in the Oakland County Jail.

The incident happened shortly before a fatal hit-and-run that occurred moments later.

Rasmussen was a backseat passenger of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as it was traveling westbound on M-59 at approximately 2:21 a.m. Saturday when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man. The driver was able to stop the truck in an area off M-59 and near the Adams Road onramp.

The driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man, and Sarah Ratliff got out of the truck and fled. Moments later, Ratliff was struck about 100 feet from where the Silverado was parked.

Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.

The sheriff's office believes Ratliff was struck by an Audi Q7 SUV, 2017-2019 model year (color unknown). The vehicle has front-end damage, which likely includes damage to the lower portion of the front grille.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.

