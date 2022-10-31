Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run

Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills.

Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.

The Audi is believed to be a 2017-2019. It will have front-end damage, which likely includes damage to the lower portion of the front grille.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information about the crime. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

"It’s absolutely unconscionable that a person could run over another human being and drive off like nothing happened," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We need the public’s help to hold this individual accountable."

Authorities said Ratliff was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when a male passenger in the backseat attempted to choke the driver. The driver was able to stop the truck in an area off M-59 and near the on-ramp onto M-59 from Adams Road.

The driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man, and Ratliff got out of the truck and fled. Moments later, Ratliff was struck about 100 feet from the truck.

The backseat passenger, a 41-year-old Metamora man, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on a felonious assault charge. Police say the suspect identified himself as Ratliff’s boyfriend.