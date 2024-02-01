Travis Kelce says he ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s support at games despite some ‘cranky NFL fans’

On the heels of his AFC Championship win where the two were seen smooching and celebrating on the field after the game, Travis Kelce opened up about his headline-dominating relationship with Taylor Swift – calling it "a beautiful thing."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show and reflected on his relationship, which has also become one of the prominent stories this NFL season.

"It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?" Kelce, 34, said. "Hopefully, everybody realizes we’re just two people supporting each other and having fun with it, man."

"It's nothing more than that, and how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it," Kelce added.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl. Swift, almost certainly the biggest star on the planet, was front and center throughout the Chiefs victory and their celebration afterward.

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends," Kelce told McAfee. "It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year, man."

After the Chiefs’ win, Swift and Kelce walked arm and arm around the field, long after many of his teammates had gone to the locker room. Before accepting the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the fourth time in five years, coach Andy Reid, standing on stage, even found Swift in the crowd and pointed at her. Swift pointed back.

McAfee asked Kelce how much they are aware of some NFL fans who criticize the league’s extensive coverage of Swift attending Chiefs games this season. Kelce noted how the singer "has dealt with it forever."

"We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it," Kelce said.

Kelce and his team will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. But, the night before the Super Bowl, Swift is performing nearly 6,000 miles away at a concert in Tokyo, Japan.

Her fans – "Swifties" – have been calculating whether the music icon will be able to see her boyfriend play , considering the travel distance and timing of it all.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. local time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kelce called this season amid his new relationship "a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated."

"I'm having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win," Kelce added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.