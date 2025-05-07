Patrice Wilson's legacy: Transforming lives through nursing scholarships in Detroit

The Brief Two years have passed since a young mother and nurse was murdered by a former boyfriend. Many are keeping the legacy of Patrice Wilson alive through the act of caring. ‘Nursing from the D’ handed a Dorsey College nursing student a lifeline to a brighter future.



It has been two years since a young mother and nurse was murdered by a former boyfriend, but the death of Patrice Wilson did not stop her from transforming lives.

Now, many are keeping the legacy of Wilson alive through the act of caring.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday afternoon, ‘Nursing from the D’ handed a Dorsey College nursing student a lifeline to a brighter future.

That lifeline resulted from the tragedy when Patrice was killed.

"Shortly after she passed away, I decided to continue something that we started together, and the first thing I wanted to do to honor her is to start a scholarship in her name," said Nurse and Co-Founder Deandra Brown.

Dig deeper:

Patrice was a nurse at Detroit Receiving Hospital when she left work in May 2023, she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, who disguised his appearance.

She was later found murdered, and he was sentenced for the crime.

Patrice was a mother, and one of the requirements is that the scholarship recipient have a child. Sapphire Smith is a mother to her 15-month-old child as she pursues a nursing degree at Dorsey.

"This financial support helps so much because I can focus more on my studies without thinking about the financial burden of paying for nursing school and paying my bills," Smith said.

Big picture view:

Officials from Dorsey were so inspired by the mission of ‘Nursing from the D’ that they made a major announcement.

"Just listening to these young ladies and their inspiration has inspired me, and I think I want to ensure that Dorsey is sponsoring a student every year, at least to the tune of $1500. I’m excited to continue and be a part of it," said Dorsey College Sr VP of Education and Career Services Mickey McLean.

Patrice’s mom Roslind Livingston, was on hand to witness how her daughter is continuing to transform lives, not through nursing as she had hoped, but through a shared sense of community.

What you can do:

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, you can tap here.