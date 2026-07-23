Patrick Kane leaves Red Wings returning to Blackhawks in free agency

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The Brief Patrick Kane is leaving the Red Wings to return to Chicago. Kane signed a two-year deal for an $8 million a year average, the team said. Kane ranked fourth on the Red Wings in scoring last season.



Patrick Kane is a Red Wing no more.

The backstory:

Kane has signed a two-year deal returning to the Chicago Blackhawks with an $8 million annual average, according to the team.

The 37-year-old forward played the last three seasons in Detroit, ranking fourth on the team in scoring last year with 16 goals and 41 assists.

Kane is the NHL's all-time leader in points among American-born players.

The Red Wings recently announced the team was moving general manager Steve Yzerman to a different front office role.

A search for his replacement is underway, while the Red Wings currently have the longest active playoff drought in the NHL.

The Wings' postseason absence has reached 10 straight seasons. Their last playoff appearance was in 2016.