'Payment #2 Status - Not Available': IRS says some won't get stimulus automatically

article

While millions of Americans have received the second round of Economic Impact Payments, others are still waiting.

Eligible Americans, anyone who does not make over $87,000 a year or is claimed as a dependent, will receive the $600 and check the status of it on the IRS website under the 'Get My Payment' (GMP) tool.

However, if you use this tool and see 'Payment #2 Status - Not Available,' you will not receive the $600 and must claim it on the 'Recovery Rebate Credit' on your 2020 tax return.

RELATED: Some stimulus payments delayed for H&R Block customers

On Tuesday, the IRS published a statement on the status of stimulus checks. It said that,

"If GMP shows 'Payment Status #2 – Not Available,' then you will not receive a second Economic Impact Payment and instead you need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 Tax Return."

Advertisement

The IRS says to file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible.

RELATED: Parents could get up to $1,100 in stimulus money per child born in 2020

To use the Get My Payment tool, visit the IRS website.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.