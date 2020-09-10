Pedestrian dies after Thursday morning crash in Waterford Township

Early Thursday morning, a Waterford resident was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Waterford police and regional fire personnel responded to the accident at 4:54 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit on Highland Road near Cass Lake.

A 28-year-old female had been crossing the street from north to south outside the Cass Lake Road crosswalk when a vehicle heading west hit her.

The vehicle traveling on Highland Road was driven by a 26-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police later reported alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the accident.

A press release did not mention if charges would be pressed.