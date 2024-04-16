Pedestrian hit, critically injured in parking lot of Shelby Township Target

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in the Shelby Township Target parking lot Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the store on 26 Mile near Van Dyke. Police said the vehicle that hit the victim was traveling westbound, while the victim was walking south through the lot.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 586-731-2121 ext. 333.