Pedestrian killed in 'trespasser incident' involving Amtrak train near Ann Arbor

An Amtrak traveling from Chicago to Pontiac had its journey delayed Thursday after someone who was trespassing on its tracks was struck by the train.

The fatal collision between Amtrak train 352 and the pedestrian happened at approximately 8 p.m.

According to a statement from an Amtrak spokesman, the incident happened near Ypsilanti. The train was carrying 76 passengers as well as crew when the crash occurred, though none were injured.

The train company is now working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

"According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America," the spokesman said. "These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers."

According to the company's Twitter page, it became aware of a "trespasser incident" around 8.10 p.m.

Due to the delays, alternative transportation was provided to the riders and the route was terminated.