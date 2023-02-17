'Perfect storm' led to Karl's Cabin fire, restaurant owners say

It was a "perfect storm" that led to the blaze that burned much of Karl's Cabin, the iconic log cabin-themed restaurant in Plymouth.

A fire that broke out at the eatery around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday had started at the back entrance, at the employee smoking station, a post from the restaurant's Facebook account said.

According to the restaurant, high winds spread it to a storage container and then to the backside of the building. The resulting fire caused severe damage to several parts of the restaurant, including the dish tank, walk-in coolers, banquet room, and offices above the cabin.

Despite the fire happening during peak business hours, no one was injured and fire crews managed to put the fire out before it leveled the rest of the building.

"We are very proud of our team and loyal customers for staying calm and exiting the building calmly during peak business hours," read the post. "We would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support."

Due to the rural location of Karl's Cabin Restaurant & Banquets, the responding fire departments needed to truck in their water to put out the blaze. There were no nearby fire hydrants.

The fire departments that responded included crews from Ann Arbor city and township, Dexter, Northfield, South Lyon, Scio Township, Superior, Northville city and township, Plymouth city and township, Canton Township, Lyon, Salem, and Huron Valley Ambulance.

Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County Sheriff's also responded.

The cleaning process has already begun, but the restaurant owners say it will take a while to reopen.

However, the plan is certainly to reopen. "As sad as we are for our staff and guests we are so happy no one was hurt," read the post. "Stay tuned for more information as we obtain it."