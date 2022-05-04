Pet adoption and licenses fees waived at Detroit Animal Care Shelter for Mother's Day

article

The latest "Empty the Shelters" event at the Detroit Animal Care shelter will have waived adoption and licenses fees for the next week and a half.

In accordance with Mother's Day this Sunday, the shelter will waive all fees for adopting in the first half of May, as well as pass along free flowers to anyone taking home a new furry friend.

The BISSELL foundation's partnership is sponsoring the program through May 15 across more than 275 shelters in the U.S.

"We are delighted to partner again with BISSELL Pet Foundation on their springtime ‘Empty the Shelters’ promotion that provides generous support to shelters across the country, including ours," said Mark Kumpf, Detroit Animal Care Director. "Our partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation allows us to waive adoption and licensing fees over a two-week period in May."

Concerns about over capacity are adding a risk to pets that are highly adoptable, but haven't found a home to be brought into, the BISSELL foundation's founder Cathy Bissell said.

The event is going at 7401 Chrysler Drive in Detroit. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To see many of the animals that are up for adoption visit the Friends of Detroit Animal Care & Control Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/friendsofdacc.