Pet pig 'Pablo EscoBoar' is the pumpkin prince of Redford

In Redford, the prince of pumpkins is a pig. Derek's pet, Pablo EscoBoar has an appetite for pumpkins.

"He likes them crunchy," said Derek Bias. "We were going through names, 'Ham-uel L. Jackson, Steve Yzer-Ham, Ham-ibal Lecter. Just pun names.

"We were driving home one day and I was like ‘Pablo Esco-Boar’ and my wife was like, ‘That’s pretty epic.’"

And so is his appetite. Instead of throwing your old pumpkins away, Derek asked the Redford community to donate them to Pablo.

FOX 2: "Are the pumpkins good for him?"

"Oh yeah, they're a natural de-wormer," said Derek.

And as you can see — Pablo is piggin' out.

"He likes the heirlooms - these gnarly-looking green ones," Derek said. "He likes the little pumpkin pie ones."

Derek lost count, but thinks he received about 80 to 90 pumpkins. After crushing them up, they go to Pablo’s plate.

FOX 2: "How much does he eat?"

"How much? As much as I gave him," Derek said. "He wouldn’t stop eating unless you just stopped him."

And that’s easier than it looks.

"He’s a lot of work. He’s like a drunk toddler basically," Derek said. "If he’s hungry he’s going to get what he wants."

Derek says Pablo needs near-constant supervision — he even had to get his kitchen safety-proofed.

FOX 2: "What was your reaction when you discovered he could open the cupboards?"

"Uh, (expletive)," he said.

When Pablo is not plowing through pumpkins — these two pals enjoy going for walks.

"I’m going to put you on a leash so we don’t get in trouble with the city," Derek said, speaking to Pablo.

And Pablo is one popular pig.

"I take him to Home Depot all the time, they love him there," Derek said.

And Derek loves Pablo — and the two are inseparable.

"He sleeps with me every night, right under my arm," he said.

FOX 2: "In the bed?"

"Yeah. his natural temperature is 101 so in the winter time it’ll be great," Derek said.

FOX 2: "He sleeps in the bed?"

"Yep."

Derek thinks Pablo likely has enough pumpkins to last through winter.

"Until I can chop all these up, I don’t know if I can handle anymore," Derek said. "But I can probably take a couple more."