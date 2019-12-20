Peteet's Cheesecake's pineapple coconut cake recipe

If you're looking for a sweet treat to make this holiday season, we're learning how to make a pineapple coconut cake with Peteet's Cheesecake.

Patrick Peteet & Patrice Johnson joined us on The Nine to show us how it's done. You can get the recipe below.

PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE PINEAPPLE CAKE LAYERS

3 cups )cake flour (**see below if you do not have cake flour)

1 Tablespoon )baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 egg whites

3/4 cup (8oz.) )crushed pineapple in juice, do not drain juice

2/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup vegetable oil ( we used Canola Oil)

2 cups sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, slightly softened

**Substitution for cake flour: If you only have all purpose flour (plain in the UK), measure out 3 cups all purpose flour, remove 6 Tablespoons of the all purpose flour and replace it with 6 Tablespoons cornstarch (corn flour in the UK). Whisk to blend and proceed with the recipe.



FOR THE PINEAPPLE FILLING:

One 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

FOR THE COCONUT CREAM CHEESE FROSTING:

2 sticks (1 cup) )salted butter, slightly softened

2 (8oz.) packages cream cheese use full fat cream cheese, slightly softened. Using reduced fat will cause it to be too soft

1 1/2 teaspoons coconut extract (adjust to your liking)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 to 6 1/2 cups powdered sugar

pinch salt

FOR OUTSIDE OF CAKE

1 bag (14oz ) of sweetened coconut

INSTRUCTIONS

For the Cake Layers

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, grease and flour 3 (8 inch) round pans and place a circle of waxed or parchment paper in the bottom of each pan. Cakes with fruit have a tendency to stick

2. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt for at least 30 seconds to blend.

3. In another bowl, add the egg whites, crushed pineapple +juice, milk, vanilla and vegetable oil. Blend with a fork

4. In the bowl of your mixer add the butter and beat at medium speed until soft and smooth. Gradually add the sugar and continue to beat until lightened in color and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes, longer if using a hand mixer.

5. Alternately add the flour mixture and the wet ingredients, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients (3 additions of dry and 2 of wet). Beat on low to medium speed until the ingredients are mixed in. Do not mix above medium speed or over mix.

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, check at 18 minutes. When a toothpick pulls out clean or with just a few crumbs attached, the cake is done.

7. Cool the cakes on a cooling rack for 5 minutes then turn out. Makes 7 1/2 cups batter

This cake recipe can be used for cupcakes also and the layers are sturdy enough for fondant.

For the Pineapple Filling

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and cook over medium heat. When the mixture begins to boil, stir constantly until it begins to thicken, approximately 1 to 2 minutes.

Keep in mind that it will thicken even more as it cools. Cool completely in refrigerator before using.

For the Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

1. Add the butter to the mixing bowl and beat until smooth.

2. Add the cream cheese that has been cut into small to medium size pieces, beating with the butter until well blended and smooth.

3. Add the coconut and vanilla extracts

4. Slowly add the powdered sugar, beating until smooth. Do not beat above medium speed or for too long. The longer you beat the softer the frosting becomes. If it becomes too soft to pipe, just refrigerate for a short while.

5. Use the frosting while it is still chilled. If it becomes too soft, refrigerate until it firms up a bit or put in the freezer for 5 minutes or so to return to a good piping consistency.

Assembly:

To assemble the cake, place your first layer on your pedestal or cake board. Then pipe a dam of the cream cheese frosting about 1/4 inch from the edge of the cake. Fill with cream cheese frosting followed by pineapple filling.

Repeat for the next layer. Fill in any gaps with your cream cheese frosting and freeze for about 15-20 minutes to firm things up. (I often do this with cakes that have soft fillings so that the layers don't slide around while frosting).

Frost the cake and immediately press on your flaked coconut.

This cake needs to be refrigerated until within a couple of being served.

