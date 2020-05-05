Pfizer begins clinical trials for COVID-19, vaccine to be made at Michigan facility

Even as residents remain sheltered in their homes, public health officials are eyeing the best directions moving forward on a vaccine.

Pfizer, a large pharmaceutical company, has announced its first clinical trial has begun. Additionally, the company's initial manufacturing for the COVID-19 vaccine will be built in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The first participants received a dosage of BNT162 vaccine program as the country wades into uncertain territory regarding an endgame to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has shown how vulnerable our country is when it comes to supply chain and much of the lifesaving materials we need are manufactured out of the country. That’s why we are so proud that one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the world is the Pfizer site right here in Kalamazoo, Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Even as residents become antsy to break out of their self-quarantines this summer, experts have warned the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to last into 2021. While the economic toll from the virus has only just begun, many see a conclusion to the pandemic coming following the formulation of a vaccine. Unfortunately, developing a vaccine to a novel virus takes years.

A researcher works on the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 26, 2020. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

That's why federal agencies have green-lighted testing for new treatments and cures in an effort to treat those already infected and aid those who might be at risk.

Michigan has been the center of much of the COVID-19 battle due to its early outbreak in March and April that's already killed more than 4,000 residents and infected more than 40,000.

Pfizer's trial is part of a global effort to find a vaccine. The world's first dosing of a vaccine was completed in Germany last week. There are currently four sites in the U.S. where testing is being conducted: NYU School of Medicine; University of Maryland School of Medicine; University of Rochester School of Medicine; and Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The company's clinical trial supply of promising vaccine candidates will be made in Andover, Massachusetts and Chesterfield, Missouri.