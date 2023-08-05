Philips recalls nearly 13K baby monitors for risk related to overheating batteries

article

Philips put thousands of baby monitors under recall in response to the affected products posing a possible burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) notice linked the burn and property damage hazard to a possible overheating issue with the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the parent unit of the over 12,800 Philips Avent digital video baby monitors getting recalled. The recall happened Thursday.

Until parents with the affected devices receive a free replacement from the company, they should avoid further use of them, according to the notice.

Philips told FOX Business on Friday that it was "voluntarily taking action to recall and replace" the affected baby monitors "as part of its commitment to the highest standards of quality and consumer safety."

"There is a risk that the battery in the parent unit may overheat while plugged into the electrical outlet," the company’s statement continued. "Although the housing material complies with flammability requirements as outlined in the UL94 safety standard, Philips has notified the appropriate authorities of this matter in compliance with regulatory requirements."

Production of the two models subject to the recall – SCD630 and SCD843 – spanned a time period running March 2016 to December 2019, according to the CPSC notice. That information appears on the bottom of the monitor for the parents.

While Philips has not learned of any incidents or injuries from the overheating issue in the U.S., it has for Europe . Nearly two dozen reported incidents, seven of which resulted in "minor" injuries, have happened there, the CPSC notice said.

The company said on its website, where the replacement registration can be found, that "all the other baby monitors" not covered by the recall "make use of a different type of battery."

Sales of the recalled Philips Avent digital video baby monitors occurred from March 2016 through January 2020 on five websites. They included ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com , in addition to Philips’ US site, per the CPSC notice.

