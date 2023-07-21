PHOTOS: Sad Summer Fest brings Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan, The Maine, more to Michigan

article

Sad Summer Festival stopped in Michigan on Tuesday as part of its nostalgic trek around the country this month.

Despite being held on a Tuesday afternoon, it didn't stop fans from coming out to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre to see a host of bands. Ah, almost brings you back to the Warped Tour days (RIP).

It's the first time the fest was held in Sterling Heights after being at The Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac since it started in 2019.

Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, and Stand Atlantic all performed, with a shakeup in set times – Hot Mulligan moved to playing later than The Maine during the hometown show.

Hot Mulligan (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Sad Summer Festival has five more stops this year. The tour wraps up in Irvine, Calif. on July 29.

Check out photos from Sad Summer: