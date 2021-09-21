PHOTOS: State Champs headlines Pure Noise Tour in Detroit with Real Friends, Four Year Strong, more

article

State Champs hit the road last week for the Pure Noise Tour.

The New York pop-punk group made a stop in Detroit on Sunday, headling the concert after Real Friends, Four Year Strong, Just Friends, and Bearings kicked off the show.

It was a homecoming show of sorts for bassist Ryan Scott Graham, who is from Westland. Graham donned a Detroit Red Wings jersey during the show.

State Champs recently released several singles, and lead singer Derek Discanio said fans can expect a new album soon because it is finished.

Check out photos from the show below:

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

State Champs in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Real Friends in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Real Friends in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Real Friends in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Real Friends in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Real Friends in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Real Friends in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Four Year Strong in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Four Year Strong in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Four Year Strong in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Four Year Strong in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2021 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

