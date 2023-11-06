Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Tech N9ne, Hollywood Undead hype up sold out crowd at Royal Oak Music Theatre

By Amber Ainsworth
(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tech N9ne and Hollywood Undead brought the energetic Hollywood & N9ne Tour to Michigan over the weekend.

The rapper and rap-rock band hit the road last month, three years after collaborating on a track. 

A sold-out crowd packed Royal Oak Music Theatre for the show opened by fellow Strange Music rapper King ISO before HU and Tech N9ne. Both headliners performed album-spanning tracks from across their discographies.

Check out photos from the show: 

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)