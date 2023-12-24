PHOTOS: 'Truly the biggest gifts' NICU babies dressed up in festive outfits for their first Christmas

Christmas is one day away, and the babies in the NICU at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Michigan are dressed for the festivities!

"We’re delighted to share holiday cheer on behalf of our littlest patients, who truly are the biggest gifts," said Communications and Media Relations Manager Tammy Battaglia.

Each year, their teams share the love during Baby's first Christmas bringing smiles to their families and the community.

READ NEXT: 4 sisters give birth within 4 months of each other and now celebrate babies’ first holiday together