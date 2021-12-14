article

One of Michigan's busiest national parks will begin charging entrance fees for the first in history.

Pictured Rocks, the national lakeshore that lines Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will require a $5 per person to enter the park, starting next March. It's part of a three-year phase-in before entrance fees climb to $15 in 2024.

The decision to implement fees was made after a public comment period that found many supported collecting fees to pay for park improvements.

"The new fee will provide much-needed funding for park improvements," National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said. "We were very thankful for the support we received during the public comment period."

Prior to 2022, the park operated its 100 miles of trails and dozens of campsites with appropriations from Congress.

But foot traffic to Pictured Rocks has spiked in recent years, leading to concerns about trail and park degradation from tourists. The daily $5 fee will go toward restoring any damages that an abundance of tourism has brought.

The new entrance fees will look like this:

Phase 1 Effective March 1, 2022: Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $5.00 Seven-day motorcycle pass: $10.00 Seven-day vehicle pass: $10.00 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $20.00

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $5.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $10.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $10.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $20.00

Phase 2 Effective January 1, 2023: Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $10.00 Seven-day motorcycle pass: $15.00 Seven-day vehicle pass: $20.00 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $30.00

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $10.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $15.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $20.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $30.00

Phase 3 Effective January 1, 2024: Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $15.00 Seven-day motorcycle pass: $20.00 Seven-day vehicle pass: $25.00 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $45.00

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $15.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $20.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $25.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $45.00

A vehicle pass covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. Children aged 15 or under are admitted free. Commercial Tour Fee Effective January 1, 2023: Sedan (1-6 Persons): $25.00 + Per Person Rate Van (7-15 Persons): $40.00 Mini-Bus (16-25 Persons): $40.00 Motor coach (26 Persons and up): $100.00

Sedan (1-6 Persons): $25.00 + Per Person Rate

Van (7-15 Persons): $40.00

Mini-Bus (16-25 Persons): $40.00

Motor coach (26 Persons and up): $100.00

Campground fees are also increasing from $20 to $25 a night at campground sites at Little Beaver Lake, Twelvemile Beach, and Hurricane River Campgrounds - all are accessible by vehicle.