Pinky's in Royal unveils new fall menu with vegan pot stickers

There's really nothing you can't stick in a pot sticker and at Royal Oak's Pinky's, they're stretching their imagination.

For one of their signature dishes this time of year, they're throwing a vegan filling into their wrappers.

Recipe

Serves 4 people (20 pot stickers/ 5 per people)

Prep time 25 minutes

Autumn Pot Sticker Filling

1 cup Roasted Butternut squash

1 cup Green Kale

2 tsp Ginger, fresh minced

1 Tbl brown sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

2 Tbl scallion, chopped fine

Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Cut a butternut squash in half (lengthways) lay flat side down on a baking tray. Roast for 30 minutes or until baked through. Set aside to cool. In a saucepan, sauté the kale for 1 minute on medium heat. Set aside to cool. Take 1 cup of the roasted butternut squash, cooked kale and remaining ingredients and blend in a food processor until smooth. This mixture can be stored for up to 6 days in the refrigerator or frozen for later use. Lay out 20 gyoza wrappers and spoon 1 Tbl mixture into the center of each wrapper. With your finger, dab a little bit of water onto half of the outer edge. Fold the wrapper in half to create a semi-circle. Press tight with your index finger. Starting on one end; fold ¼ inch sections of the edge back upon itself to create a fan design until you reach the end of the pot sticker. Lightly toss with corn starch and set aside (this can be done up to 1 day in advance. In a medium sauté pan heat on high and add a little vegetable oil. Sear each side of the pot sticker to make crispy and heat through.

Pinky's is located at 100 Maine Street in downtown Royal Oak. You can learn more at Pinkysroyaloak.com