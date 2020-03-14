Pistons player tests positive for coronavirus

A Detroit Pistons player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the team.

The player on the Detroit Pistons, under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back on March 14.

The Pistons played the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert last week. Gobert was the first player to test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the Pistons said, "The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting.

"The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff."

A report published by The Athletic named the player as Christian Wood, but that has not been confirmed by the team.