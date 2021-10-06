Pittsfield Township bicyclist dies after being hit while riding in Carpenter Road

A Pittsfield Township man died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

Authorities said Johnny Lavern James, 63, was riding north on Carpenter Road, south of I-94, at 11:45 p.m. when a 22-year-old man from Ypsilanti hit him. James was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities said James did not have a light and was not wearing reflective clothing. He also was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at the confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958 or the front desk at 734-822-4911.