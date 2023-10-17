Planning to trap bobcats in Michigan this year? Get your kill tags by Oct. 24

Michigan hunters and trappers who plan to harvest bobcats this year have a week left to get kill tags.

A fur harvester license allows Michigan residents to hunt fox, opossum, skunk, weasel, bobcat, coyote, and raccoon and trap badger, bobcat, fisher, marten, fox, coyote, weasel, mink, raccoon, muskrat, beaver, otter, skunk, and opossum.

A free kill tag is required for bobcats, fishers, marten, and otters, and residents are limited to two bobcats per season.

These tags are available at license agents, DNR customer service centers, online at eLicense or through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app through Oct. 24.

Though bobcat hunting and trapping are not allowed in the southern part of the state, there are plenty of areas in the northern part of the state where it is allowed.

Bobcat hunting seasons

Oct. 25 – Dec. 26

Units A and B (Unit A includes all of the Upper Peninsula, except Drummond Island. Unit B is Drummond Island)

Dec. 10–29

Units C, D and G (Unit C includes Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties. Unit D is all of Arenac, Clare, Crawford, Gladwin, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Unit G is all of Bay, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Isabella, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Newaygo and Oceana counties)

Dec. 10–20

Unit H (All of Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties)

