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Plenty of sun and warm for Election Day

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published August 4, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
Repeat Performance
Repeat Performance

Repeat Performance

More of the same. Low humidity, warm temps and plenty of sun today. Change on the way by Thursday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

A welcome repeat performance with our weather today.

We stay with the seasonal temperatures. A little cooler start in the 50s for some, but a normal finish, right around 84 degrees.

That’s right in line with yesterday’s stats as High pressure continues to dominate our forecast.

A mostly clear night will lead to more sunshine Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures, courtesy of a southwest wind. Look for a high near 87 degrees.

Sky conditions change on Thursday. Rain with the potential for storms through Saturday with heat and humidity making a return visit.

Weather Forecast