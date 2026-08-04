Plenty of sun and warm for Election Day

A welcome repeat performance with our weather today.

We stay with the seasonal temperatures. A little cooler start in the 50s for some, but a normal finish, right around 84 degrees.

That’s right in line with yesterday’s stats as High pressure continues to dominate our forecast.

A mostly clear night will lead to more sunshine Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures, courtesy of a southwest wind. Look for a high near 87 degrees.

Sky conditions change on Thursday. Rain with the potential for storms through Saturday with heat and humidity making a return visit.