Plymouth-Canton Schools hold first Mental Health and Wellness fair on Saturday

"It can happen at any point. They can be somebody that is having a fantastic life and there could be something that is a traumatic event that leads them to crisis," said Plymouth Mayor Nick Moroz.

Mental health is an important topic that everyone should be concerned with. Almost everyone knows someone who's been in crisis.

"My personal extended family we've noticed that we've had addictions, depressions, suicide… it's really important for people to know it's not a stigma and it's ok to get help," said Anne Marie Graham-Hudak, the Canton Township Supervisor. "We've come from some times that haven been real tough."

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools held its first Mental Health and Wellness fair at Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth on Saturday. The goal is to crush the stigma surrounding mental health.

"It's so important that we're connecting our families to resources around our community," said Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Superintendent Monica Merritt.

Attendees of all ages heard from mental health providers and experts wit therapy dogs on hand. Food and fun were also a part of the fair.

"We've just been inside for the past couple of years and really getting out and communicating with each other, especially as things get warm, just a great way for us to feel a little bit more connected here," said Daniel Schoenherr, a Plymouth-Canton Community Schools student.

Schools have had to address the effects of the last few years.

"The effect on our young students… it's still unknown what they're going through and it's definitely been a challenge many months not being in school in-person and so that affect of not having the socialization has been a challenge," said Superintendent Merritt. "So, reintegrating students reeducating about how to be in school and being able to provide them with the support they need."

For more information and access to resources, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.