Plymouth day camp evacuated after dangerous materials thrown in dumpster, says police

The Brief An investigation is underway after potentially dangerous items were found in a church dumpster during camp; participants evacuated safely. Police called a hazardous materials team; items were household materials possibly disposed of improperly. Staff acted promptly on suspicious activity, ensuring safety; the investigation continues to determine if a crime occurred.



An investigation is underway after items were placed in a dumpster at a church where a camp was in session. The items had the potential to be dangerous if mixed together.

What they're saying:

In Plymouth Township on Tuesday, a camp at a church was evacuated after police were called to a report of a concerning number of people near a dumpster. When they were confronted, police say the suspects drove off.

Meanwhile, officials felt the items these people allegedly had could put others in potential danger.

"The two materials mixed together could be concerning, so that was our biggest concern," said Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel. "We called the fire department to come out and made a determination that we needed the hazardous materials team here."

Dig deeper:

Knittel won't name the materials but does say they were household items that anyone would have in our house.

"It’s certainly possible that these people were just improperly getting rid of them, but we’re looking into that," he said.

No one was injured. The items were cleaned up and removed from the dumpster, and camp participants were taken to a nearby school.

What you can do:

A dad arrived at the church to bring his kids to the camp and suddenly learned what took place earlier. It was unclear if a crime occurred, but police say the investigation continues.

Police say this is a classic case of "if you see something, say something."