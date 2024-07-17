Police: 9 arrested in downtown Wyandotte after crowd gets 'extremely unruly'

Hours after the city wrapped up its annual Wyandotte Street Art Fair, chaos ensued among a crowd gathered in the downtown district.

"It was about 100 people, and they became extremely unruly. Numerous fights broke out, but our officers responded," said Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton.

The crowd began getting rowdy around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. Many people continued defying officers' orders despite several warnings.

"They need to listen to the police. So ultimately, a lot of people got locked up. They made nine arrests – and only at that time, people decided to start leaving," Hamilton told FOX 2. "We had about nine officers there. We had eight other cities assisting us. So these are a lot of resources that we're allocating to one area."

No injuries or property damage were reported.

"It started with like four cop cars. By the end, there was like 10 cop cars out there," said Elisha Pearson, a Wyandotte resident who witnessed the chaos from her home.

The chief is adamant about who is to blame, and who is not to blame.

"(People) want to blame the bars, they want to blame the business owners, often times, they want to blame the police – but that’s not the case," Hamilton said. "The blame solely belongs on the individual – the individual who took the actions, themselves, to go out there to over-drink, and to act a fool. And that has to stop."