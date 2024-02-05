Police ask for tips in fatal crash on I-75 at M-59 that killed Pontiac woman

More details have been released involving a fatal crash that killed a woman on I-75 at M-59 on Feb. 2.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac, died from a single-vehicle crash at the exit ramp of southbound I-75 to eastbound M-59 at 11 p.m. last Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene inside her white 2017 Chevrolet Trax, and was the only person inside the vehicle.

At the request of the family, the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

