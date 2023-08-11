Police arrest driver of suspected stolen car in Washtenaw County

Van Buren Police have arrested a suspect in a stolen car that started on 275 with speeds upwards of 100 MPH but was moving around 5 MPH before the car was stopped.

The chase started on I-275 around noon on Friday near I-94. The driver, believed to be in a stolen car, then went west on I-94 before turning around near U.S. 23 and coming back east towards the city.

The car, a Kia Soul then got off the highway and onto Jackson Road, west of Ann Arbor, and heading west. The driver ultimately turned north on Baker towards I-94.

The car at one point was hitting speeds of 100 MPH but slowed down after police deployed spike strips several times, bringing the car to a speed of around 5 to 15 MPH as it appeared to riding on rims.

Video showed several spike strips being deployed multiple times, the windshield wipers running, but the driver refused to stop. The driver also went through two different roundabouts before police stopped him near Grand Street in Dexter, north of Ann Arbor.

Police blocked the driver's side door and swarmed the car, pulling the driver from the car and taking them into custody.