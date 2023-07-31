Police chiefs lead public forum on stopping gun violence saying they need the public's help

Metro Detroit police chiefs attended the forum addressing gun violence Monday night.

The chiefs spoke of a collaborative effort that is needed because crime knows no boundaries - but they say they need more help from the public.

Some of those at the forum shared personal stories - like Cincere Altalet.

"Yeah, I was shot five times. I was shot five times on three different occasions," said Altalet. "My father was actually shot in front of me as a kid. I had an uncle that was shot in front of me as a kid."

It’s why he brought his 4-year-old son to the Stop Gun Violence Community Forum in Southfield - headlined by several top cops looking for solutions - with help from the public.

"Five hundred and two times in our city of Detroit this year I’ve had somebody shot," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "That’s down from 517 at the same time last year, but I’m not going to pat myself on the back and brag about 17 fewer people being shot, because I still got 502 people that are shot - 502 people that will never be the same."

He was joined by the Police chiefs of Farmington Hills and Southfield, who highlighted the ways they collaborate to save lives.

"Our crime is low but criminals do not understand boundaries," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "There will be instances where there will be a criminal who may live in our city or live in another city, or vice versa. So law enforcement - we have to be collective. We have to partner and share data, share information."

And they're asking the public to help out more.

"No matter how good these police departments work collaboratively together, we are nothing without our community," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

Area residents gave their thoughts on what works.

"My feeling is that we need to nip this in the bud by instituting preventive education in the elementary, middle schools," said one man.

"As a licensed clinical mental health therapist, I would say that we definitely have to have more access to mental health," said a woman from Moms Demand Action.

The partnership will help keep Cincere going as he works to protect his family.

"I would think that raising my child and making sure that there’s education and things of that nature would be first and foremost," said Altalet. "But part of the way I’m raising him is to try to ensure that he doesn’t end up becoming a victim of some of the things that I’ve been the victim of."

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King



