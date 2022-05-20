Police dismantle meth lab, arrest 2 during northern Michigan drug bust

Police found a meth lab and arrested two people during a drug bust earlier this month in northern Michigan.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office contacted Michigan State Police's Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement on May 9 about a possible meth lab at a home. Authorities executed a search warrant that evening at the home on Tower Road in Pleasant View Township.

According to police, the suspects were not home. Authorities said they seized methamphetamine, equipment and components used in the manufacturing methamphetamine, hazardous waste from manufacturing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence related to the use and production of meth.

One of the suspects was found May 13 in Alanson. Police arrested him and seized his vehicle. Police said they found meth pipes in the vehicle.

Detectives also searched his motel room in Pellston. They said they found a handgun with the serial numbers ground off, meth, Suboxone, and other evidence related to the distribution and use of meth.

The second suspect they were looking for was also in the room and was arrested.

Kevin Jacob Bower, 48, of Harbor Springs was arrested for count 1 operating/maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine; operating/maintaining laboratory involving methamphetamine; attempted delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; and purchase pseudoephedrine to make methamphetamine.

Angel Lynn Krueger, 50, of Harbor Springs was arrested for operating/maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine; operating/maintaining laboratory involving methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine -10 years and/or$15,000.00; felony firearm; possession of buprenorphine; felony firearm; and purchase pseudoephedrine to make methamphetamine.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of the health risks and environmental dangers of Meth, especially for unsuspecting victims such as public safety-first responders and community members who may accidentally come across a Methamphetamine manufacturing operation," said D/Lt. Ken Mills.