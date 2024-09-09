Police: Ex-employee returns to job, to set co-workers in their car on fire in Detroit

A man is in police custody accused of throwing an accelerant on the vehicle of two of his former coworkers and then setting them on fire.

It’s a crime that has even Detroit’s top brass shaking their heads in disbelief. Apparently – that upset employee was targeting two co-workers who had something to do with his firing.

"I think this is vicious and unwarranted," said Dennis Richardson, Detroit Fire, chief investigator.

Detroit Police Chief James White agreed.

"It's certainly up there. I’d put it top five," he said. "It's unfortunate and absolutely outrageous."

An ex-employee at an auto parts manufacturer in Southwest Detroit returned to work Monday morning to set his co-workers on fire.

He allegedly doused the car they were getting out of - to clock in - with gasoline, and torched it.

"What he has done is just horrible for the two female victims, one in her 50s one in her 60s," White said.

The women suffered burns on their face, neck, shoulders and upper torso. They’re in the hospital, in serious condition.



That disgruntled employee tried to get away from the scene – off West Grand Boulevard near I-96 and was taken down by a witness.

He held him there until Detroit police arrived.

"Someone who is willing to resort that kind of violence could have used that violence on you as well, but we are very appreciative, that citizen is certainly a hero," White said.

At this point – both Detroit Fire and the Detroit Police Department are building their cases, so they’re not saying much about the suspect.

"We have had police contact with him in the past for very violent acts," White said.

The chief says – at this point it doesn’t look like he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He blames poor conflict resolution, to put it nicely.

"We have a lot of people that just seem to be emotionally unregulated," White said.

The suspect could be facing an attempted murder charge, and technically this is arson on a person, so there could be arson charges coming too.