Police investigate double fatal shooting in the area of Westfield and Steel 

Two people are dead after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon around 5:40 in the area of Steel and Westfield.

Police say the two male victims, ages 26 and 37, were in a Chevy Saturn and allegedly pulled up to an unknown location to buy marijuana, when two unknown suspects began firing shots into their car, striking them.

Medics responded and pronounced the victims dead.

The suspects are still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

