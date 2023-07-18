Police investigate suspected homicide on M-14, close westbound lanes Tuesday

State police have shutdown M-14 at they investigate a suspected homicide late Tuesday evening.

Officers from Michigan State Police's Brighton Post say they located a subject inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead. It's not clear what happened to the motorist.

To investigate the scene, police say they have shutdown westbound M-14 at Earhart for an "unknown amount of time." Drivers are advised to locate an alternate route for the rest of the evening.

According to police, preliminary information points to another vehicle that was involved in the incident before it fled the scene.

Witnesses told MSP that a black-colored four-door older model sedan was the fleeing vehicle. The driver was a male wearing a hoodie.

If you may have seen something or have any information you can leave a message at http://michtip.state.mi.us or call 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP