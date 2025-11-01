Police investigating after person found dead on St. Clair Shores street

article

The Brief St. Clair Shores police are investigating are a person was found dead on the side of a street early Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene on Francis Street at Harper Avenue, near 13 Mile Road. A person of interest has been identified.



St. Clair Shores police are investigating after a person was found dead along the side of a street early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

According to the St. Clair Shores Police Department, officers were notified of the deceased person and responded to the scene on Francis Street at Harper Avenue, near 13 Mile Road.

Police said the person had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

A person of interest has been identified, but no further details were immediately released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.