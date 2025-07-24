Police investigating shots fired at Monroe Township apartment complex

Police were called to the 6100 block of Greenwycke Lane just after 8 p.m. Thursday night on reports of shots fired near the basketball courts at the Greenwycke Crossings Apartments.

No one was injured, according to a release from Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Shortly after the report, deputies made a traffic stop involving a car that was reportedly involved. Four people in the vehicle were detained, according to Goodnough.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.