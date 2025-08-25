Police issue warning not to move explosives after grenade brought to MSP post
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - After a grenade was brought to a Michigan State Police post over the weekend, police are issuing a warning not to move any suspected explosives if you find them.
What we know:
On Saturday, the Flint MSP closed, and the bomb squad was called after a suspected grenade was brought to the post in a vehicle. The bomb squad confirmed later that day that the grenade was real, and it was removed and safely disposed of.
What we don't know:
The origin of the grenade found over the weekend was not shared by police.
What you can do:
If you find a suspected explosive, such as when going through the belongings of a loved one who served in the military, do not move it. Instead, call 911 so a bomb squad expert can come assess the object and determine if there is a risk.
The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police's Third District.