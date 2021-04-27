Police look for Detroit woman missing since January

article

Detroit police are looking for a woman who has been missing since January.

Jennifer McCullan, 37, was last seen Jan. 15 at her home in the 20500 block of Ashton.

McCullan's father said she is in good physical condition but she suffers from mental illness.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has a scar on her forehead.

Anyone who knows McCullan's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.