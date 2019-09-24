Police looking for 91-year-old Detroit man with dementia

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating a 91-year-old man who has dementia.

Hakim Aleem was last seen the evening of Monday, Sept. 23 by his daughter in the 19000 block of Manor, which is near 7 Mile and Meyers.

Hakim left the home and hasn't returned and his family is concerned for his safety, as he has dementia.

Hakim is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 lbs., has a medium brown complexion and is bald with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing gray jeans.

If anyone has seen Hakim or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.