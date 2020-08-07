Police looking for driver in hit and run that killed woman on Detroit's west side

article

A 60-year-old woman was killed after being struck in a hit and run in the area of Greenfield and Joy roads Friday night.

At about 7:35 p.m. a four-door gray utility truck, possiblly a Chevrolet Silverado with two tool boxes in the bed, hit the woman crossing the street, according to police.

The truck was turning north on Greenfield from Joy at the time and continued driving after the crash. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.