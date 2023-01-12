Police looking for missing Ann Arbor man who is without his medication

article

Ann Arbor police are searching for a man missing for more than a week.

Cyle Anthony Lowe hasn't spoken to his mother since Jan.1. He lives at Delonis Center, a shelter at 312 W. Huron in Ann Arbor.

Lowe's family told police that the 34-year-old needs medication for a mental illness but hasn't been taking it.

Lowe is white with brown eyes and long brown hair. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds. He is often wearing black eye makeup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939.