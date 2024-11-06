Police officer wounded in shooting that killed suspect in Jackson County

A suspect is dead and a police officer wounded after a shooting in Jackson County Wednesday.

At 7 p.m. the Michigan State Police First District posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the incident happened during a pursuit with a vehicle and that an officer was injured, but is expected to recover.

"At some time during the incident an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect occurred. Suspect is deceased. One police officer is injured but will survive," the account posted.

Video shared on social media courtesy of a viewer who did not want to be identified, shows the suspect's dark-colored SUV/minivan racing down a street pursued by multiple police cars with sirens and lights flashing.

About 20 shots can be heard.

Detectives from the MSP Special Investigation Section out of Lansing will be investigating.

"This is a fresh investigation, additional information to follow as it becomes available," the district posted.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



