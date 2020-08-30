Police release photo of suspect vehicle, after drive by that resulted in 3 kids shot

The Oakland County Sheriff’s has released a photo the suspect’s car who was involved in a Pontiac drive by shooting that sent 3 kids to the hospital.

Authorities say on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dudley for reports of shots fired into a home and children struck.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while the children’s grandparents were watching them, they heard gun shots and glass breaking. While there were a total of 5 kids in the home during the time of the shooting, 3 of them, an 11-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 10-month old, were struck:

• The 11-year-old was shot in the hip.

• The 7-year-old was shot in the torso.

• The 10-month old was shot in the buttocks.

Two of the children were taken to the hospital by patrol cars, and one was taken by Star Ambulance. Fortunately, all the children are in stable condition.

A crime scene technician gathered multiple shell casings at the scene and detectives opened an investigation. The adults in the home, the grandparents and parents, have no idea who may have done this or why.

While no suspect is in custody, police have released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. The car is being described as a dark colored Chrysler 300.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up, and there is a cash reward.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.