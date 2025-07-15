Police: Scammers demanding ransom claim victims' loved ones are being held at gunpoint

The Brief Scammers are demanding ransom from people by claiming their loved ones are being held at gunpoint. Police said the scammers are spoofing phone numbers to make the calls appear legitimate.



Scam callers are using threats that family members are being held at gunpoint to trick people into sending money, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police said the department has taken two reports recently about the scam calls.

The backstory:

These scammers are spoofing phone numbers belonging to the victims' loved ones, so the call looks like it is coming from someone the victim knows.

When the victim answers the phone, a person who doesn't know them is on the other end. This caller tells the victim that their family member is being held at gunpoint and demands a ransom payment through Zelle or Venmo to release the person.

What you can do:

Do not send these callers money.

If you receive a call like this, and you are in Birmingham, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1870. If you're in another area, contact your local police department.