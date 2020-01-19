Police search for missing 24-year-old Shayla Higgins

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding 24-year-old Shayla Higgins.

Police say Shayla was last seen last Wednesday around 3:00 pm in the 13700 block of Lappin by a family member. According to family, Shayla left the location in a gray Jeep with an unknown person, and has not returned.

Shayla is around 5'3 and 145 pounds. She has a light brown complexion, sandy brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo behind her right ear. She was last seen wearing a green Michigan State hoodie, green sweatpants and black gym shoes.

If you anyone has seen Shayla or knows of her whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

