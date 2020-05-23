Police search for suspects who smashed car into Family Dollar to break in 

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a breaking and entering incident that happened Saturday morning.

Police say at around 5:30 a.m. in the 14300 block of Harper, the suspects gained entry to a Family Dollar by backing a silver 2002 GMC Enjoy into the building.

As of right now, it is unknown if anything was actually taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.