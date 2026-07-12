Police search for suspect after 3 teens shot at Detroit house party

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The Brief Three teenagers were shot at a house party on Detroit's west side just before 10 p.m. Saturday. All three victims were hospitalized and listed in temporary serious condition. Police are searching for the suspect and asking anyone with information to contact the 8th Precinct or Crime Stoppers.



Detroit police are investigating after three teenagers were shot at a house party on the city's west side Saturday night.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 16700 block of Harlow Avenue, near Southfield Road.

What we know:

Police said one male and two females at the party were shot and taken to a local hospital. All three were listed in temporary serious condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police are searching for the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.