Police search for suspect after 3 teens shot at Detroit house party
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after three teenagers were shot at a house party on the city's west side Saturday night.
The backstory:
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 16700 block of Harlow Avenue, near Southfield Road.
What we know:
Police said one male and two females at the party were shot and taken to a local hospital. All three were listed in temporary serious condition.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Police are searching for the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: Information came from Detroit Police Department.