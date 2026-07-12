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Police search for suspect after 3 teens shot at Detroit house party

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 12, 2026 1:35 PM EDT
Published July 12, 2026 1:35 PM EDT
Detroit Harlow Avenue house party shooting article

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 16700 block of Harlow Avenue, near Southfield Road. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • Three teenagers were shot at a house party on Detroit's west side just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
    • All three victims were hospitalized and listed in temporary serious condition.
    • Police are searching for the suspect and asking anyone with information to contact the 8th Precinct or Crime Stoppers.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after three teenagers were shot at a house party on the city's west side Saturday night.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 16700 block of Harlow Avenue, near Southfield Road.

What we know:

Police said one male and two females at the party were shot and taken to a local hospital. All three were listed in temporary serious condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police are searching for the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: Information came from Detroit Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit