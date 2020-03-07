Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Detroit Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl named Layla who has been missing since Friday.

According to police, Layla was last seen on March 6, 2020 at approximately 6:30 a.m. at the bus stop in the area Woodward and Seward. This is Layla first time missing.

Layla is 5,2", 140lbs. and has black braids.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform (white button shirt and black pants) with an olive green outercoat and a pair of black boots.

If anyone has seen Layla or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.